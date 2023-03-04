Robbinsdale police requests BCA to review drowning death investigation

The Robbinsdale Police Department asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to review an investigation of a man who drowned after allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop last summer.

The body of Ahmad Khalil Azad, 24, was found on the shoreline of Crystal Lake in July 2022. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be an accidental drowning.

The Robbinsdale police claim that Azad had evaded police two days earlier during a traffic stop for a suspected DWI. Police said officers attempted to pull over Azad on the 4200 block of County Road 81 when he took off.

Officers initiated a pursuit and Azad lost control of the vehicle. Police say the driver fled from the scene and police were unable to locate him after searching the area.

The Robbinsdale Police Department said they’ve recently received inquiries regarding Azad’s cause of death which has "fueled many questions from the community." The department has since formally requested the BCA to conduct an independent review of the investigation.

"Although a thorough investigation was completed last year, in an effort of transparency, we support an independent agency to review all relative evidence, reports, and information regarding this incident," the department said in a statement.

The police department added they are gathering camera footage from the incident and plan on releasing it early next week.