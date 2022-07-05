Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 5:36 PM CDT until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Martin County
7
Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 AM CDT, Koochiching County, Saint Louis County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 5:51 PM CDT until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Blue Earth County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 1:37 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 3:50 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County

Man's body found in Robbinsdale lake

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man's body was found near the shoreline of a lake in Robbinsdale, Minnesota, on Tuesday, according to police. 

The Robbinsdale Police Department said in a news release officers responded to a report of a body located in the water along the shoreline of Crystal Lake at about 12:50 p.m. on July 5. 

The man, who hasn't been identified, was found face down in the water. He was declared dead at the scene. 

Police say there does not appear to be any threat or risk to public safety. Authorities haven't said how the man died. 

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident with the help of the Robbinsdale Police Department. 