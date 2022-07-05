Man's body found in Robbinsdale lake

A man's body was found near the shoreline of a lake in Robbinsdale, Minnesota, on Tuesday, according to police.

The Robbinsdale Police Department said in a news release officers responded to a report of a body located in the water along the shoreline of Crystal Lake at about 12:50 p.m. on July 5.

The man, who hasn't been identified, was found face down in the water. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police say there does not appear to be any threat or risk to public safety. Authorities haven't said how the man died.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident with the help of the Robbinsdale Police Department.