Robbinsdale park shooting leaves 2 seriously hurt

The Brief A shooting Sunday night at a Robbinsdale park left two people seriously hurt. A 19-year-old woman was shot in the head and suffered "grave" injuries. A man in his 20s also showed up at a hospital with serious injuries.



Two people were seriously hurt after shots rang out at Sanborn Park in Robbinsdale on Sunday night.

Sanborn Park shooting

What we know:

Robbinsdale police officers on patrol heard the sound of gunfire in the area of County Road 81 and 40th Avenue North around 9:22 p.m.

Shortly after, 911 calls came in for a shooting at Sanborn Park.

At the park, officers found a woman, believed to be 19 years old, who had been shot in the head. She was rushed to North Memorial Health Hospital with grave injuries, police said.

A second victim, a man in his 20s, later showed up at Methodist Hospital and was transported to Hennepin County Medical center with serious injuries. Police say it's believed he was hurt in the same shooting.

Police investigate at Sanborn Park in Robbinsdale after Sunday night's shooting. (FOX 9)

Investigation underway

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear. Robbinsdale police spokesperson Capt. John Elder says the scene was "chaotic" when officers arrived and, while there were "many people present" in the park, "little information was shared with police."

What's next:

Robbinsdale and Hennepin County Sheriff's investigators responded to the crime scene and collected evidence.

No arrests have been made.