Road closed after multi-vehicle crash with injuries near Hastings: Sheriff

A stretch of road closed after a multi-vehicle crash caused injuries near Hastings Saturday afternoon.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. on 160th Street East at Freeborn Avenue in Vermillion Township. Footage from the crash scene shows at least three cars were involved.

The sheriff's office said people sustained injuries from the crash but did not specify how many people or the extent of the injuries.

Law enforcement is working on learning what led to the crash.

As of 4 p.m. the sheriff’s office said 160th Street between Fisher Avenue and Goodwin Avenue will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.