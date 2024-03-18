Ricky Cobb II shooting: Gov. Walz doesn't rule out intervention in trooper's case

Governor Tim Walz has not dismissed the possibility of intervening in the prosecution of Trooper Ryan Londregan, who was involved in the fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II.

This comes after the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association urged Walz to consider reassigning the case from Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty to Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Londregan has been charged by Moriarty's office with murder, manslaughter, and assault following the July 2023 traffic stop incident. The case has stirred debate, particularly with the state law enforcement union questioning if an expert's opinion, which suggested the shooting might be justified, was overlooked.

"I'm not a lawyer myself, but as a layman on this, why would you not listen to a use-of-force expert?" questioned Walz. "Why would that not be central to something you would do? And I think the allegations -- and I will say, if there are allegations at this time -- release documents and let us know."

Walz mentioned he is keeping his options open, indicating no immediate timeline for deciding on any intervention.