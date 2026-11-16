The Brief St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her has filed a response denying the major allegations in a sexual harassment lawsuit brought by Police Chief Axel Henry. In a 68-page court filing, Mayor Her disputes allegations of sexual harassment, inappropriate touching and retaliation. Mayor Her claims disagreements involving immigration enforcement, police department oversight and spending contributed to her strained relationship with Chief Henry.



St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her has filed her response to the lawsuit brought by St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry that accuses Her of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct.

Mayor Her's response

What we know:

In the filing posted on Monday, Mayor Her denies all the major allegations against her and questions Chief Henry's characterization of their interactions.

The 68-page filing from Her goes through Henry's lawsuit paragraph-by-paragraph, disputing each claim.

Mayor Her argues her professional relationship with Chief Henry deteriorated over disagreements involving ICE, police department oversight and budgeting, rather than the alleged sexual harassment.

She is asking the court to dismiss the complaint.

Local perspective:

The City of St. Paul also filed a separate response to the lawsuit, denying the claims brought by Henry.

What Her is saying

What they're saying:

In the response, Her says Henry's lawsuit mischaracterizes several of its most damning claims against her.

"Weiner Wednesday"

Her says she didn't come up with the name "Weiner Wednesday," and says it was a name long-used for a weekly police department event. Her also says that the "weinering" wordage included in the text was not something she wrote.

Inappropriate touching

IN his lawsuit, Henry alleges that Her inappropriately touched his upper thigh twice during a budget meeting in March.

In her response, Her denies the physical contact but admits she did move her chair closer to Henry during the meeting to get closer to the presentation screen.

The city, however, acknowledges in its lawsuit that someone saw Her touch Henry's leg during the meeting. However, the city states its investigation "did not substantiate a determination that the touch was sexual in nature."

MILF reference

Her also denies that she referred to herself as a MILF during a police ceremony in February. In the lawsuit, Henry states Her asked what the initials for one of Henry's ribbons – "MFF" – stood for. After being told the letters were for the department's Mobile Field Force, Henry claims Her responded by saying: "Oh, I thought it said MILF so maybe I could get one."

Her denies ever making the joke. Her also denies making another comment during that same ceremony that Henry interpreted as a sexual innuendo about his penis.

Late-night meeting

Her also refutes the circumstances surrounding a Saturday night meeting detailed in the lawsuit between Her and Henry at a bar.

Her disputes Henry's claim that she discouraged him from bringing his partner to the meeting, saying she told him his partner was welcome. Her says they ultimately decided to meet alone to discuss work, with plans to get together with their partners another time.

During that meeting, Henry claims in his lawsuit Her made inappropriate comments and complaints about the status of her marriage. Henry claims Her told him he needed to choose between being her friend, being just an employee or colleague, or "go."

Her also denies consuming a THC beverage at the bar, claiming she only had a nonalcoholic drink. She also denies offering Chief Henry a ride home – saying she herself got a ride to the bar from her city driver.

Altered photographs

Mayor Her admits to posting photographs at the police headquarters but says the chief had allowed her access to the building. While she was on the sixth-floor of the police department, she says she was with a police escort.

Her says Henry never complained about the altered photographs at the time and even told her he found them funny and wanted to keep them, contradicting Henry's lawsuit.