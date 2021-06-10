Richfield firefighters rescue cat trapped under dishwasher
RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Richfield firefighters came to the rescue of a feline after it found itself trapped in a tricky position.
Thursday, a resident reported Waddles the cat managed to get stuck underneath their kitchen dishwasher.
After assessing the situation, the firefighters put a rescue plan into action. They removed the dishwasher, but a scared Waddles retreated further back into an opening in the kitchen cabinets.
Using some cat food, they persuaded Waddles to come closer until a firefighter successfully pulled the shaken kitty out.
Waddles warmed up to its rescuers, even posing with a photo after the ordeal.