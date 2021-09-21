Reward offered in Maplewood homicide

article

A $7,000 reward is being offered in a Maplewood homicide for information that will help investigators identify a suspect in the case.

According to the Maplewood Police Department, on Aug. 28, officers were called to Larpenteur Avenue East and Howard Street North on a report of a person down in the roadway. On scene, officers found Devinn Madley, 20, dead from a gunshot wound.

Madley’s family and Maplewood police announced the reward at a news conference Tuesday.

Lt. Joe Steiner said Madley was on his way home when he was killed.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the shooting. No suspects have been arrested.

A memorial for Devinn Madley has been put up near the scene of the deadly shooting on Larpenteur Avenue East in Maplewood. (FOX 9)

A memorial for Madley has sprung up on the south side of Larpenteur Avenue just west of McKnight Road North.

Madley's death has been only homicide that has occurred in Maplewood so far in 2021.