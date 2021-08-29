Police investigating homicide in Maplewood, Minnesota

Police are investigating after a man was found dead Saturday night in Maplewood, Minnesota.

According to police, at about 8:44 p.m., officers were called to Larpenteur Avenue East and Howard Street North on a report of a person down on the road.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, contact Investigative Lieutenant Joe Steiner, who may be reached at joe.steiner@maplewoodmn.gov or 651-249-2608.