Police investigating homicide in Maplewood, Minnesota
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead Saturday night in Maplewood, Minnesota.
According to police, at about 8:44 p.m., officers were called to Larpenteur Avenue East and Howard Street North on a report of a person down on the road.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.
If you have any information, contact Investigative Lieutenant Joe Steiner, who may be reached at joe.steiner@maplewoodmn.gov or 651-249-2608.
