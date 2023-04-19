Retired Minneapolis firefighter charged in attack of fmr. Gophers running back

A recently retired Minneapolis fire fighter faces assault charges, after attacking a former University of Minnesota football player.

According to court documents, 54-year-old Eric Jagers hurled racial slurs and shot at former gopher running back Tellis Redmon Friday in Minneapolis’ Bancroft neighborhood.

Redmon told police he was driving down the alley near the 4000 block of 17th Avenue South, on his way to pick up his son, when he encountered debris in the road. Redmon said he tried to avoid the debris, but ended up running over a piece of wood, prompting Jagers to throw a boot at his car.

When Redmon stopped to talk to the suspect, the situation escalated. Police say Jagers emerged from the garage with a gun and when Redmon tried to grab the gun from him, a struggle ensued. Redmon told police Jagers held the barrel of the gun next to his head and pulled the trigger.

Several neighbors, who say Jagers has a history of threatening behavior, ran to help.

"He [Jagers] looked at me at one point and said, help me find my gun so I can kill this ‘N word,’" recalled Colm Black. "Thankfully there were great neighbors that really helped out and police were able to get here and secure him."

Black said he was able to subdue Jagers while Redmon ran to a neighbor’s house to find safety.

According to court documents, when police arrived on scene Jagers had two guns on him and refused to put them down. Officers tased Jagers but it didn’t work and he fled from police on foot. Officers tackled Jagers and took him into custody.

He is charged with 2nd degree assault and threats of violence.

In a statement, Redmon’s attorney Lee Hutton said: "My client, ex-gopher football player and current teacher, is a hero as he took on an armed and dangerous person to save his son and community from harm. Now, my client must face the reality of maintaining his family’s safety in light of charges against the perpetrator that should elevate to a hate crime. At the moment, my client and family are safe but left with concerns that enough is not being done to protect them from future harm."

Jagers retired from the Minneapolis Fire Department in 2023 after 24 years. MFD did not immediately response to Fox 9’s request for a complaint history involving Jagers.