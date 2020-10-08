Restaurant table limit expands to 10 people, dancing prohibited

The Minnesota Department of Health updated its guidance for restaurants and bars Thursday as the weather gets colder and more customers opt to sit indoors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new guidance ups the number of people who can sit together at a table in a restaurant from six to 10. MDH recommends restaurants consider spacing tables further than 6 feet apart if the tables have more than six people. A maximum of four people can be seated together in a bar area.

Under the new guidance, dancing is not permitted if the bar or restaurant is open for regular food and beverage service.

Live music and other live entertainment is allowed, but only by designated performers. Karaoke singing and open microphone events also also prohibited.