Brooklyn subway shooting: 16 injured, suspect at-large

Sixteen people have been injured including 10 who were shot inside a subway station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn at the height of rush hour. The suspect, who remains at-large, opened a canister of gas filling the train with smoke, and then began shooting, said police. The incident is being considered an "active shooter" situation and terrorism has been ruled out for now.

Five of the victims are in critical but stable condition. Other injuries include shrapnel and smoke inhalation.

At approximately 8:24 a.m., the suspect wearing a gas mask pulled the canister out of a bag while aboard a northbound N train as it approached the 36th Street station, said Commissioner Keechant Sewell during a briefing at the scene. The suspect then opened fire while still aboard the smoke-filled train and continued firing as it pulled into the station.

"We do not know a motive at this time, but we are not ruling anything out," said Sewell.

Victims are seen on the subway platform after a shooting in a Brooklyn subway station. (Armen Armenian/Facebook ) Expand

It was not clear where the suspect had fled. Further details would be released at a second news conference later in the day.

Witnesses describe a chaotic, bloody scene as the injured were brought to the street level and bystanders ran from the area.

A massive emergency response remains hours later. Police with long guns, SWAT teams and bomb squads are all on the scene. Unexploded devices discovered at the station did not pose a threat, added police.

The NYPD closed 4th Avenue. A heavy police presence is also seen at 27th Street. It is not clear why police are in that area.

Photos and video on social media show a man covered in blood lying on the platform and people running from the station trying to escape above ground. Several victims appear to have sustained injuries to the lower extremities.

Eight of the victims were taken to NYU Medical Center and three were taken to NY Presbyterian Hosptail. All were in stable condition.

Brooklyn shooting suspect

The suspect was described as a male, Black, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds wearing a gas mask, a green construction vest, gray sweatshirt and carrying a construction bag.

Police are asking anyone with information including photos or videos of the suspect and the incident to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following: at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), the CrimeStoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips.

"This person is dangerous. They are asking individuals to be very vigilant and alert," said Gov. Kathy Hochul during a briefing at the scene.

Schools in the area are on lock-down. A shelter-in-place order was in effect for all schools within a mile of the scene.

The Transit Workers Union says no train workers were injured in the shooting and explosion.

Pedestrians should avoid the area of 3rd Ave to 5th Ave from 20th – 40th Street in Brooklyn. Commuters should anticipate significant delays. Trains are being diverted at the 36th Street Station.

Service on the B and W lines is completely suspended. R, D, N trains are suspended in Brooklyn and some stations in Manhattan. Consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time. Use the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 lines as alternates.

The city has activated the Unified Victim Identification System. If you are concerned about the welfare of someone who may have been affected by the attack and are unable to contact them, please call 311. From outside of NYC, you may call 212-639-9675.

Mayor Eric Adams, who did not attend the media briefing due to a COVID diagnosis, issued a video statement.

"Today's incident, as of now, we have not found any live explosive devices," said Adams.

A second update from city officials is expected later in the day.

"While much remains unclear and the situation is ongoing, we know that New Yorkers were terrorized this morning as their daily lives were struck by violence and fear," said NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. "I pray for everyone injured in this tragedy, for the people who witnessed this attack, and for the entire community and city."

The White House has reacted to the incident via social media:

"@POTUS has been briefed on the latest developments regarding the New York City subway shooting. White House senior staff are in touch with Mayor Adams and Police Commissioner Sewell to offer any assistance as needed."

The Sunset Park subway station at 36th Street was the scene of a shooting and explosion on April 12, 2022.