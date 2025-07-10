Brooklyn Park city council member announces run for Hortman's seat

The Brief Brooklyn Park City Council Member Christian Eriksen announced she is running for Minnesota House District 34B. The seat was held by former Minnesota House Majority Leader Melissa Hortman. Melissa Hortman and her husband were fatally shot on June 14. The suspect is currently in federal custody.



Brooklyn Park City Council Member Christian Eriksen is running for the Minnesota House Representative seat formerly held by Melissa Hortman.

Melissa Horman and her husband were fatally shot in the early morning hours of June 14 by a man who police say was targeting Minnesota lawmakers.

Candidate for Melissa Horman's seat

What they're saying:

Christian Eriksen, who represents Brooklyn Park's East District, announced his candidacy on July 7.

He said he is running with respect to Hortman's legacy.

Eriksen shared the following post on social media:

"With many emotions, I am announcing my candidacy for MN House District 34B. I know in our communities, this seat will endure as 'Melissa's Seat.' It is with great respect to her legacy, as well as the legacy of all those whom have served before us, that I run for this office. I look forward to meeting with you in the coming weeks and learning what is important to you."

In his official campaign news release, Eriksen said, "It is my goal to look at every issue facing state government through a lens of equity, inclusion, and social progress. Every action of the state government should center the full participation of every Minnesotan in our society."

The backstory:

Council Member Eriksen says he is a lifelong resident of Brooklyn Park, where he lives with his wife and their six children.

Eriksen adds that he hopes to continue the work begun by the Brooklyn Park City Council to build a safe and vibrant community for everyone in the district.

Before being on the Brooklyn Park City Council, Eriksen says he served two years as chair of the Human Rights Commission.

Minnesota lawmaker shootings

Dig deeper:

The man suspected of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses last month made his third appearance in St. Paul federal court on July 3.

Vance Boelter, who is charged with six federal counts, including murder, told the judge he's "looking forward" to court, and for the truth and facts of June 14 to come out.

Boelter’s also facing four state counts, including second-degree murder. He could also face first-degree murder charges, but must be indicted by a grand jury under state law.

Police say Boelter was disguised as a police officer when he entered the Hortman's home and fired the deadly shots. He then shot at Brooklyn Park Police officers and fled the area, leading to the largest manhunt in the history of Minnesota.

