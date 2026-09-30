Flock cameras reinstalled in Dayton despite city officials telling them not to

The Brief A Flock camera was put back into service in the City of Dayton despite city officials telling the company not to because the program is on hold. On Sept. 17, the Dayton Police Department learned that a maintenance work order was produced by Flock, which led to the camera being reinstated. After the initial incident, city officials found that another Flock camera had been reinstalled without their knowledge.



Flock cameras were reinstalled in Dayton, Minnesota despite the program being on hold in the city.

Flock cameras reinstalled

What we know:

The City of Dayton posted on social media Tuesday that officials learned that a Flock camera had been reinstalled in the city, despite there being a hold on the program.

Officials say on Sept. 17, the Dayton Police Department learned that a maintenance order was submitted by Flock. City officials told Flock on Sept. 18, that the program was on hold and that no work orders should be completed.

City officials say their directions were not followed, and the Flock camera was put back into service without authorization.

After that incident, city officials looked into other locations to see if any other Flock cameras had been reinstalled. Officials found that one additional camera had been reinstalled without their knowledge.

City officials say that the two cameras will be removed "promptly."

What we don't know:

It is not known why Flock reinstalled the cameras despite the program being on hold and being told not to reinstall one of them.

FOX 9 has reached out to Flock for comment on the matter, but has not heard back at the time of publishing.