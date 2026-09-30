Cold Spring e-bike crash: 11-year-old seriously hurt after being struck by car

The Brief An 11-year-old boy on an e-bike was seriously hurt after being struck by a car near Cold Spring on Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of County Road 50 and 158th Avenue, just north of Cold Spring. The boy was wearing a helmet and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for further care.



An 11-year-old boy was seriously hurt after an e-bike and car collided near Cold Spring on Tuesday.

E-bike crash

What we know:

Authorities received a report of the crash at about 3:51 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 50 and 158th Avenue, just north of Cold Spring, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

A woman was driving a 2013 Ford Edge northbound on County Road 50 when an 11-year-old boy entered the roadway from 158th Avenue on an e-bike, according to the sheriff's office.

The boy was then struck by the front right side of the woman's vehicle.

Deputies, Cold Spring Fire Department members and Mayo Ambulance paramedics treated the boy at the scene before he was transported to St. Cloud Hospital for further care for serious injuries. The boy was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

What we don't know:

Details on the boy's injuries were not shared.