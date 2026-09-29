FOX 9 to air Minnesota gubernatorial debate between Klobuchar, Demuth on Oct. 21

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The Brief FOX 9 is co-producing a televised debate between Minnesota gubernatorial candidates U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and House Speaker Lisa Demuth, in partnership with several Gray Media television stations. The debate airs live at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 on FOX 9 and streaming on FOX9.com, the FOX LOCAL app and FOX 9's YouTube channel. The candidates will face questions from a panel of representatives from participating television stations, focusing on key statewide and regional issues.



FOX 9 will air a Minnesota gubernatorial debate between U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth on Oct. 21.

FOX 9 to air Oct. 21 gubernatorial debate

Big picture view:

FOX 9 is co-producing the televised gubernatorial debate in partnership with the following Gray Media television stations serving Minnesota: KTTC/KXLT (Rochester-Mason City-Austin), KBJR (Duluth-Superior), KEYC (Mankato), and KVLY (Fargo-Moorhead). The debate will take place live at KTTC/KXLT in Rochester.

Local perspective:

The candidates will face questions from a panel of representatives from each participating television station, focusing on key statewide and regional issues. Panelists have not yet been announced.

How to watch the debate

What you can do:

You can watch the debate live on FOX 9 and streaming on FOX9.com, the FOX LOCAL app and FOX 9's YouTube channel.

The 60-minute debate will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, followed by an hour of post-debate analysis.

FOX 9 coverage of the debate will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Kobuchar vs. Demuth

Why you should care:

Minnesota has an open governor's race for the first time since 2018 after Democrat Gov. Tim Walz decided not to seek a third term. The Minnesota governor's race will likely make history because if either Klobuchar or Demuth wins, the voters will be electing the state's first woman governor.

Who is Amy Klobuchar?:

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, is in her fourth Senate term. She was the first woman to represent Minnesota in the position, first running in 2006 after a career as a Hennepin County prosecutor. She briefly ran a presidential campaign in 2020. Since winning her first election in 2006, she has risen to 14th in the Senate in seniority, and the third Democrat in Senate party leadership.

Who is Lisa Demuth?:

Republican Lisa Demuth has served as speaker of the Minnesota House since 2024, the first Black lawmaker to serve in that role, and served as minority leader before that. She was first elected to the House in 2018. Prior to that, she was a small business owner and served on the Rockville, Cold Spring, and Richmond (ROCORI) school board. If Demuth wins the election, she will also become the first Black governor of Minnesota, according to data from the National Governor’s Association.

What's next:

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.