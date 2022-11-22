Red Wing shooting: One person shot by Goodhue County deputy

One person has been shot by law enforcement in Red Wing, Minnesota, Tuesday.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1 p.m. a deputy with the sheriff's office was involved in a shooting in the City of Red Wing.

The deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while the suspect was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

Officials would not confirm whether the suspect was allegedly attacking the officer.

The investigation is ongoing with the Red Wing Police Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) being the lead agencies.

