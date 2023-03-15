Red Wing Shoes creates Mario-inspired boot ahead of Super Mario Bros. release

Minnesota-based Red Wings Shoes is collaborating to celebrate the new Super Mario Bros. movie by bringing Mario’s iconic boots to life in a one-of-a-kind prototype.

The company announced that, "its craftspeople worked with the film's creative team to translate every on-screen pixel into a real-life stitch."

The Mario boots are, "expertly crafted from seasoned leather, with a reinforced toe box and rounded heal. The mushroom-based, mycelium heel pad provide a welcome power-up to help Mario take on Bowser and his army," according to the company.

"We were excited to deliver ambition and energy to Mario’s Boots as one of the most famous plumbers in the world," Red Wing Shoes CMO Dave Schneider said in a statement.

The only pair created was unveiled at Nintendo’s flagship store in New York City in front of a crowd of fans on March 10 – also known as "MAR10 Day."