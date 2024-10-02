Red flag warning, fire weather watch issued for areas of Minnesota

article

The Brief The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for 18 counties, and a fire weather watch for 29 counties in Minnesota on Wednesday. The watches and warnings are in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The DNR lists the fire danger for portions of eastern Minnesota, including the metro, as "extreme."



The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a red flag warning and a fire weather watch for various areas of Minnesota on Wednesday.

Red Flag warning

The NWS issued a red flag warning due to an "extreme fire danger" for areas in the southwest, west central, and south central regions of Minnesota.

The warning goes into effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday for 18 counties, including Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Lac Qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Redwood, Rock, Traverse, Watonwan, and Yellow Medicine.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said a red flag warning means that, "fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under the predicted weather conditions, including gusty winds and low relative humidity. Do not burn in counties where a Red Flag Warning is in effect and check any recent burning to ensure the fire is completely out."

When a red flag warning has been issued, the DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits, and campfires are discouraged.

"Embers can be carried for over a mile in high winds like this. People should use extreme caution until conditions improve," DNR wildfire prevention specialist Karen Harrison said in a statement.

This is the second red flag warning issued within days, as 39 counties were placed under the warning on Monday due to a very high fire risk.

Fire weather watch

Meanwhile, the NWS issued a Fire Weather Watch for 29 counties in parts of western, southwest, and south central Minnesota from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The affected counties include Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Chippewa, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Pipestone, Pope, Redwood, Renville, Rock, Sibley, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, Watonwan, and Yellow Medicine.

The current weather conditions, including wind and low humidity, could produce "near-critical fire weather conditions," thus contributing to the increased fire danger.

The DNR also lists much of the state as a very high fire danger risk, meaning fires can start easily and spread at a very fast rate. Meanwhile, fire danger in areas in eastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, is listed as "extreme", meaning the "situation is explosive and can result in extensive property damage," according to the DNR.