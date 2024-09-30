Red Flag Warning issued for areas of western, central Minnesota

The Brief The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for 39 counties in Minnesota on Monday. The warnings include dozens of counties across central, northeast, northwest and southwest Minnesota. A red flag warning means that "fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under the predicted weather conditions."



A red flag warning has been issued on Monday in parts of western and central Minnesota due to a very high fire risk.

The National Weather Service issued a warning for 39 counties due to "extreme fire danger." A cold front is expected to sweep across the region, increasing the winds while significantly lowering the dew points. Therefore, outdoor burning is not recommended, as any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Which counties are affected?

The red flag warning includes dozens of counties across central, northeast, northwest and southwest Minnesota. Here is when the warning will take effect.

From 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. for counties including Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clay, Clearwater, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Wadena, and Wilkin.

From 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for counties including Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, and Itasca.

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for counties including Big Stone, Chippewa, Douglas, Lac Qui Parle, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Morrison, Pope, Traverse, Todd, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Renville, Redwood, and Yellow Medicine.

From 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for counties including Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, and Rock.

What is a Red Flag warning?

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said a red flag warning means that "fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under the predicted weather conditions, including gusty winds and low relative humidity. Do not burn in counties where a Red Flag Warning is in effect and check any recent burning to ensure the fire is completely out."

When a red flag warning has been issued, the DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits, and campfires are discouraged.

For more information about the current statewide fire danger and burning restrictions, visit the Minnesota DNR's website.