Red flag warning issued for 18 Minnesota counties amid extreme fire risk

The Brief A red flag warning is in effect for 18 counties in southwest and west central Minnesota from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. The combination of strong winds and low humidity could allow fires to ignite easily and spread rapidly. Temperatures in Minnesota will climb into the 70s and 80s on Thursday, accompanied by southerly breezes at 10-20 mph.



A red flag warning has been issued for parts of southwestern and west-central Minnesota on Thursday due to an extreme fire risk.

Red flag warning

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The National Weather Service’s warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday for 18 counties, including Big Stone, Chippewa, Douglas, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Pope, Redwood, Renville, Rock, Stevens, Swift, Traverse and Yellow Medicine.

Officials warn that a combination of strong winds and low humidity could allow fires to ignite easily and spread rapidly. Residents are asked to check any recent burning to ensure fires are completely out and avoid any outdoor burning. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has suspended open burning permits for large vegetative debris and is discouraging campfires.

Officials emphasize using caution with activities that can cause sparks or heat near vegetation, including securing trailer chains, parking ATVs on gravel or pavement, or using chainsaws.

What they're saying:

"When fire risk is this high, it’s important to be careful with anything could spark a wildfire," said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist.

Fire danger levels across the state vary, according to the DNR. Northern areas are experiencing low fire risk, while central and some southern regions face a high to very high risk. Much of the southwest portion of the state, however, is under extreme conditions, where the fire situation is considered explosive and can result in extensive property damage.

Minnesota DNR fire danger map for April 16, 2026. (Supplied)

For the latest fire danger and burning restrictions, visit the Minnesota DNR website.

Warm and sunny Thursday

Thursday's forecast::

Thursday brings sunshine, warm temperatures and breezy conditions across Minnesota.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s statewide. The Twin Cities metro tops out at around 79 degrees, well above the average high of 57 degrees. Southerly winds at 10 to 20 mph add a noticeable breeze.

A cold front will move in on Friday, bringing tumbling temperatures and a chance for storms.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)