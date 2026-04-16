Minnesota weather: Warm and sunny Thursday, turning colder for the weekend

The Brief Thursday brings sunshine, warm temperatures and breezy conditions across Minnesota. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of southwest and west central Minnesota from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. due to extreme fire risk. A cold front will move in on Friday, bringing tumbling temperatures and a chance for storms.



It’s a sunny and warm Thursday in Minnesota, with increasing southerly breezes and highs in the 70s and 80s.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Expect a pleasant morning followed by a sunny and warm afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s statewide, with the Twin Cities metro topping out around 79 degrees. Southerly winds at 10 to 20 mph add a noticeable breeze.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for parts of southwest and west-central Minnesota from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. due to elevated fire danger. Current conditions, including strong winds and low humidity, could allow fires to grow and spread quickly.

Thursday night remains mild as lows dip into the 50s and 60s across central and southern Minnesota, with cooler 30s farther west.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

Friday's forecast:

The day starts mild with highs in the 70s before a cold front moves through, causing temperatures to tumble into the 40s by the evening commute.

The cold front also brings another chance for rain and storms in the region. The Twin Cities metro is under a Level 1 marginal risk of severe weather, while far southeastern Minnesota is under a Level 3 enhanced risk.

What's next:

Saturday turns breezy and much colder, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-40s. Sunday is calmer and sunnier as temperatures climb into the low 50s.

Warmer temperatures return for the workweek with highs in the 60s by Monday and back into the 70s by Tuesday.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)