Human bones found during excavation work in western Minnesota

The Brief Human bones were found during excavation work in Lake Lillian, Kandiyohi County on Wednesday. Authorities say the origins are currently unknown, but they believe the bones may be archaeological and indigenous. The bones will be examined further by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.



Human bones were found during excavation work in Kandiyohi County Wednesday.

Human bones found in Lillian Lake

What we know:

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 9000 block of 123rd Avenue Southeast after an excavation worker reported they found several bones while working in the area.

Authorities determined the bones were human with an unknown origin. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council then responded to the scene.

The area was excavated further, and additional bones, consistent with one person, were found.

Investigators believe the bones may be indigenous and archaeological, and have since been transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office to be studied further.

What we don't know:

It is not entirely clear yet where the bones came from.

The case will continue to be investigated by the authorities.