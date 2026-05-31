Kendall Qualls endorsed by Minnesota GOP for governor

The Brief The Minnesota GOP endorsed Kendall Qualls to run for governor. This comes after a messy convention in Duluth, where electronic voting issues caused delays. Qualls secured more votes than House Speaker Lisa Demuth and MyPilow CEO Mike Lindell to win the endorsement.



The Minnesota GOP endorsed Kendall Qualls to run for governor after electronic voting issues caused delays at the Minnesota GOP State Convention in Duluth.

READ MORE: Klobuchar endorsed for Governor at State DFL convention, GOP endorses Schwarze for US Senate

Kendall Qualls wins GOP endorsement for governor

Big picture view:

The Republican State Convention wrapped up in Duluth Saturday night after endorsing a candidate for governor.

Kendall Qualls won the endorsement of the GOP after 10 rounds of voting.

The field was narrowed down from six, including Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

The voting process was delayed by electronic voting issues, causing Demuth to vouch for the use of paper ballots. This didn't happen, and Qualls won the endorsement.

Dig deeper:

The GOP also endorsed Adam Schwarze to run for U.S. Senate.

Nate George was also endorsed on Saturday to run for Minnesota State Auditor by Republicans.

Ron Schutz was endorsed to run for Minnesota Attorney General.

Republicans also endorsed Tad Jude to run for Minnesota Secretary of State.

DFL endorsements

The other side:

Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan was endorsed by the Minnesota DFL to run for U.S. Senate.

Minnesota Democrats also endorsed current Senator Amy Klobuchar for Minnesota's governor.

The incumbent Secretary of State, Steve Simon, was also endorsed by the DFL.

Incumbent Attorney General Kieth Ellison also secured the party's endorsement for a third term.

Duluth City Councilor Zack Pilipovich has received the DFL endorsement for Minnesota State Auditor.