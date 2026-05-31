Peggy Flanagan endorsed for US Senate by Minnesota DFL

The Brief Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan is the Minnesota DFL's endorsed choice to run for U.S. Senate. This comes after her opponent, U.S. House Representative Angie Craig, announced she will not seek the party's endorsement. The GOP endorsed Kendall Qualls to represent Republicans in the race for Minnesota's governor.



The Minnesota DFL announced its endorsement of Peggy Flanagan for U.S. Senate.

READ MORE: Kendall Qualls endorsed by Minnesota GOP for governor

Minnesota DFL endorses Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan for US Senate

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Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan was endorsed by Democrats to run for U.S. Senate at the Minnesota DFL Convention in Rochester.

Her opponent, U.S. House Rep. Angie Craig, announced before the convention that she would not seek the party's endorsement.

Flanagan has served as Minnesota's Lt. Governor since 2018 alongside Governor Walz.

What they're saying:

Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan shared the following statement:

"I am deeply honored to earn the DFL endorsement and grateful to every delegate, volunteer, organizer, and Minnesotan who helped us build the movement that led to this moment. This process matters because it’s one of the few places in politics where grassroots organizing matters more than money. At a moment when so many people are feeling frustrated, exhausted, and left behind, nearly 40,000 Minnesotans chose to participate because it was one more way to show up for their community and make their voices heard. Together, we’re going to take on corporate power, stand up for working people, and defeat Donald Trump and Republicans up and down the ballot."

DFL Party Chair Richard Carlbom said this after the endorsement was announced:

"Peggy Flanagan understands the needs of working people because she’s lived it. The Republicans running for this seat want to distract from MAGA policies making costs skyrocket. While these Republican candidates for Senate are focused on satisfying wealthy special interests and Donald Trump, Peggy is focused on Minnesotans — their lives, freedoms, and opportunities to build a good life."

GOP endorsements

The other side:

Meanwhile, in Duluth, Republicans announced Kendall Qualls as the winner of the party's endorsement for governor.

The GOP also endorsed Adam Schwarze to run for U.S. Senate.

Nate George was also endorsed on Saturday to run for Minnesota State Auditor by Republicans.

Ron Schutz was endorsed to run for Minnesota Attorney General.

Republicans also endorsed Tad Jude to run for Minnesota Secretary of State.