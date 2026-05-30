Inmate death investigated at St. Croix County Jail

The Brief A 22-year-old man was found unresponsive at the St. Croix County Jail on Monday morning. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the facility. Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is now leading an independent investigation.



Authorities are investigating after a 22-year-old man was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the St. Croix County Jail.

Jail staff respond to unresponsive inmate

What we know:

Jail staff found the man unresponsive in the Huber dorm section of the jail around 6:30 a.m. and immediately started life-saving measures, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.

Lakeview EMS was called to help, but the man was pronounced dead inside the jail by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says it is standard policy to bring in an outside agency for an independent investigation after any serious incident, including an inmate death.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office was notified and responded to the jail to take over the investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the man’s name or any details about what led to his death.