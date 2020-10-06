Red Flag Warning issued for southwestern Minnesota due to dangerous fire conditions

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for more than a dozen counties southwestern and west-central Minnesota Tuesday due to dangerous fire conditions.

NWS says strong winds of 30-40 miles per hour and very low humidity expected in that part of the state are ideal conditions for wildfire.

The Red Flag Warning is for Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Lac Qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Redwood, Rock, Traverse, Watonwan, Wilkin, and Yellow Medicine.

No burning is allowed under a Red Flag Warning. People are also advised not to throw cigarettes out of their vehicle and to check any burning done recently to ensure the fire is out as any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions.

The Red Flag Warning expires at 7 p.m.