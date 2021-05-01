Red Flag Warning issued for central, western Minnesota

With extreme fire risk conditions across the central, northwest and western parts of the state Saturday, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for several Minnesota counties.

A Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and low humidity. Do not burn while the Red Flag Warning remains in effect and check any burning done recently to ensure the fire is out.

The warning was issued for the following counties: Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Lac Qui Parle, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Roseau, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Wilkin and Yellow Medicine.

For more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website.