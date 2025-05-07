Live updates: REAL ID and TSA at MSP Airport

The Brief REAL ID-compliant IDs are now required to board domestic flights, but federal officials said those without REAL IDs will still be able to travel, they may just be subject to additional security. FOX 9 is bringing you live updates on what security at MSP Airport is like Wednesday morning. Watch live in the player above.



REAL IDs are now required to board domestic flights. So what's the situation like going through TSA at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport?

FOX 9 is live from the airport on Wednesday morning, the day the REAL ID requirement went into effect. Watch live in the player above.

Federal officials have said people 18 and older who don't have a REAL ID or compliant ID will still be able to board a domestic flight on Wednesday, they may just be subject to more screening, which could take more time to get through security.

Security at MSP Airport

Live updates:

8 a.m. - Short wait times at TSA

According to MSP Airport's website, the wait time at all security checkpoints at Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 was fewer than 5 minutes at 8 a.m.

6 a.m. - security going smoothly without REAL ID

Kyle Potter, editor with Thrifty Traveler, tested out the first day of REAL ID enforcement at MSP Airport on Wednesday morning, around 6 a.m. He posted on social media and spoke with FOX 9, saying he's a bit surprised with how it went.

There were no signs of backups, with Potter noting there were signs warning a REAL ID would be required starting Wednesday.

Potter tested how long it would take to get through TSA without a REAL ID. He said he got through security in 4 minutes and received a stern reminder and a flier about needing a REAL ID to travel.

What is a Real ID?

Signs are posted at MSP Airport reminding travelers a REAL ID-compliant license is required to board domestic flights. (FOX 9)

Why you should care:

A REAL ID is a seal on all state-issued identification documents.

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 and was enacted following the 9/11 Commission's recommendation that the Federal Government "set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses," according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The act established minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards and prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting for official purposes licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet these standards.

All states, Washington, D.C., and the five territories are REAL ID compliant, and they are issuing REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and IDs. Moreover, travelers who don’t show a REAL ID-compliant license or suitable ID option can’t go through a security checkpoint.

The types of ID cards issued differ from state to state. After May 7, in Minnesota, people will still be able to apply for three types of driver’s licenses: the standard, REAL ID or enhanced – depending on access needs.

Also, Minnesota DVS said if you are starting the REAL ID application process, check with the local exam office you plan to visit. Some are privately run, and operating times and procedures may vary. Also, if you start the pre-application process online, make sure the documents you submit exactly match the documents you bring with you into a physical office.

Traveling soon? What you need to know

What they're saying:

TSA said it is working closely with airports and airline partners as the REAL ID requirements go into effect. They recommend building in some extra time if you are heading to an airport soon.

"We expect there will be people who for whatever reason were not able to secure a REAL ID in time and are at the checkpoint. Those people, again, I think they can face delays, and they might face extra screening," said Jessica Mayle, regional spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

TSA said if you do not have a REAL ID there are about a dozen other acceptable forms of identification, and said a passport and passport card are the most common.

How can I obtain a REAL ID?

What you can do:

Travelers that need to apply for a REAL ID , must visit the Department of Motor Vehicles office in their area and fill out an online application and upload their documents. When you arrive at the DMV office, make sure to bring your uploaded documents to complete the application.

The following documentation you need is listed below:

Full Legal Name Date of Birth Social Security number Two proofs of your address of principal residence Lawful status

States might enforce more requirements, so you should visit your local DMV for a full list of documents and a link to the online application.

REAL ID application volume surging in Minnesota

By the numbers:

Minnesota DVS said based on an average month, they receive roughly 30,000 applications for all their cards.

The agency said that number has been surging. In April, the volume of just REAL ID applications was nearly 100,000.

The team said the 23 issuers can process just under 1,000 applications a day. They are now receiving three times that number of applications daily.

February 2025: 48,398

March 2025: 70,077

April 2025: 99,292

First few days of May 2025: Daily incoming average for REAL ID applications is 3,400. If the pace holds, it could end the month with 100,000 or more.

So, DVS said the current processing time is around 52 days or longer. The team said if you have another form of a TSA-acceptable ID that is not expired, consider using that for now while they clear the queue.

"If you have a different federal-approved documentation for REAL ID and you have a standard driver’s license or ID, we strongly recommend that you don’t rush to come in to get that changed. Just wait through your regular renewal cycle. And this will allow the people who really don’t have any other option," said Jody-Kay Peterson, Program Director at DVS.