Minnesota DVS on overdrive as Real ID deadline looms

The Brief The TSA will start enforcing Real ID requirement on May 7. Minnesota DVS has seen a surge in Real ID applications for months. Real ID or TSA-acceptable ID are required to board a flight or enter a federal facility.



The Real ID enforcement deadline goes into effect Wednesday.

No doubt, one of the busiest teams in Minnesota right now is the state’s Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS).

Streamlining for national security

The backstory:

"The Real ID Act was passed in 2005. This was a recommendation that came out of the 9/11 Commission. With 50 different states issuing 50 different licenses, we just want one national baseline set of security standards," said Jessica Mayle, regional spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). "That’s the goal behind this. Really to make transportation safer. Make sure the person standing at the checkpoint is the person on the ID, and that they’re getting the appropriate level of screening."

Application volume surging

By the numbers:

DVS said based on an average month, they receive roughly 30,000 applications for all their cards.

The agency said that number has been surging. In April, the volume of just Real ID applications was nearly 100,000.

The team said the 23 issuers can process just under 1,000 applications a day. They are now receiving three times that number of applications daily.

So, DVS said the current processing time is around 52 days or longer. The team said if you have another form of a TSA-acceptable ID that is not expired, consider using that for now while they clear the queue.

"If you have a different federal-approved documentation for Real ID and you have a standard driver’s license or ID, we strongly recommend that you don’t rush to come in to get that changed. Just wait through your regular renewal cycle. And this will allow the people who really don’t have any other option," said Jody-Kay Peterson, Program Director at DVS.

What they're saying:

TSA said it is working closely with airports and airline partners as this goes into effect. They recommend building in some extra time if you are heading to an airport soon.

"We expect there will be people who for whatever reason were not able to secure a Real ID in time and are at the checkpoint. Those people, again, I think they can face delays, and they might face extra screening," said Mayle.

TSA said if you do not have a Real ID there are about a dozen other acceptable forms of identification, and said a passport and passport card are the most common.

The types of ID cards issued differ from state to state. After May 7, in Minnesota, people will still be able to apply for three types of driver’s licenses: the standard, Real ID or enhanced – depending on access needs.

Also, Minnesota DVS said if you are starting the Real ID application process, check with the local exam office you plan to visit. Some are privately run, and operating times and procedures may vary. Also, if you start the pre-application process online, make sure the documents you submit exactly match the documents you bring with you into a physical office.

What you can do:

Navigate the Minnesota DVS tool that helps you choose the best card type for you.

Check out the other acceptable identification options at a TSA Checkpoint.