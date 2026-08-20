‘My life is over’: Ramsey County sergeant, canine shot at during attempted stop

The Brief Dmonte Shavezz Leanna, 24, faces several charges after allegedly shooting at a Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office sergeant and his canine partner on Aug. 18. Charges state during an attempted traffic stop, Leanna fired at an occupied squad car, hitting its windshield. During an interview with police, Leanna reportedly told authorities that he had "-----ed up and made a terrible mistake," later saying, "My life is over."



A New Brighton man faces several charges after he allegedly shot at a Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office sergeant and his canine partner.

Ramsey County sergeant, canine shot at

What we know:

Dmonte Shavezz Leanna, 24, is charged with attempted murder, ineligible possession of a firearm and two counts of assault (of both a human and public service animal) related to an incident that occurred on Aug. 18, 2026.

According to charges filed in Ramsey County, around 8 p.m., Sergeant Jerome was on patrol in an unmarked Durango with his canine partner, Sonny, in a kennel at the rear of the squad when he saw a Buick LeSabre chasing a minivan at a high rate of speed on Rice Street near Larpenteur Avenue. Sergeant Jerome tried catching up with the two vehicles, but the Buick did a U-turn just before Roselawn Avenue in Maplewood to head south.

Charges state that Jerome was 40-feet behind the Buick when he began a U-turn to follow it, at which point Leanna leaned out of the vehicle and fired a round which hit the unmarked squad’s hood and ricocheted into the front windshield. According to the report, Jerome ducked behind the engine block when he saw a muzzle flash, then heard the shot.

Leanna then sped off south on Rice Street, when Jerome activated his unmarked squad’s emergency lights and gave chase. However, he lost sight of Leanna’s Buick near the McDonough Housing Complex, then stopped to ensure that Sonny was unharmed. Officers later recovered two 9mm casings from Rice Street south of Roselawn Avenue.

Dig deeper:

Deputies were able to get the Buick’s license plate from squad video, and when shown a photo of Leanna, charges state that Jerome was able to positively identify him.

Through an investigation, officers found the Buick LeSabre unoccupied near 1577 Timberlake Rd. as it was being towed.

A witness told authorities that its driver had previously gotten into a black Dodge Avenger, which was eventually stopped on Interstate 94 near 53rd Avenue in Minneapolis.

During the stop, officers recovered a black shirt and a lanyard with the keys for the Buick LeSabre believed to be involved in the incident.

Charges say that Leanna’s mother later told investigators that when he arrived home on Aug. 18, he appeared "shaky, sweaty, spoke rapidly, and he didn’t have any shoes on," but would not give her any details.

During an interview with police, Leanna reportedly told authorities that he had "-----ed up and made a terrible mistake," later saying, "My life is over."

He also stated that he had previously lost a job due to a road rage incident, according to the charges.

Big picture view:

Charges state that Leanna has a prior conviction for criminal sexual conduct that makes him ineligible to possess firearms or ammunition.