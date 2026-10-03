Man not wearing seatbelt killed in Medina crash on Highway 55
MEDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man died after a crash in Medina on Highway 55 Saturday morning.
Fatal Medina crash
What we know:
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just after 10 a.m., a 75-year-old man was driving a Mercedes-Benz westbound on Highway 55, just west of County Road 116.
Then, the Mercedes driver crashed into a 68-year-old man driving a Ford F-150 that was making a southbound to eastbound left turn.
The 68-year-old man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and died at the scene.
Authorities say the driver of the Mercedes and his 29-year-old passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.
The Source: A Minnesota State Patrol crash report.