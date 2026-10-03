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Man not wearing seatbelt killed in Medina crash on Highway 55

By
FOX 9
Road incidents
Published October 3, 2026 8:47 PM CDT
Published October 3, 2026 8:47 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A 68-year-old man died after a crash with a vehicle in Medina Saturday morning.
    • The man was driving a pickup truck on Highway 55 when a man driving a Mercedes-Benz crashed into him.
    • The others involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

MEDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man died after a crash in Medina on Highway 55 Saturday morning. 

Fatal Medina crash

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just after 10 a.m., a 75-year-old man was driving a Mercedes-Benz westbound on Highway 55, just west of County Road 116. 

Then, the Mercedes driver crashed into a 68-year-old man driving a Ford F-150 that was making a southbound to eastbound left turn. 

The 68-year-old man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and died at the scene. 

Authorities say the driver of the Mercedes and his 29-year-old passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. 

The Source: A Minnesota State Patrol crash report. 

Road incidentsMedina