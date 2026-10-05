Sexual relationship with teen by former school golf coach discovered: Charges

The Brief Javon Duncan Hering, 36, of Sacred Heart, Minnesota, faces several counts of criminal sexual conduct in both Medicine and Renville counties. Charges state that a victim who he met as a paraprofessional and golf coach at Yellow Medicine East High School in Granite Falls disclosed a sexual relationship the two reportedly carried on for months. The victim also reportedly stated that she was worried about the safety of other young women he may have tried to have sexual relations with through his positions.



A former paraprofessional and golf coach at Yellow Medicine East High School in Granite Falls faces several charges of sexual assault after allegedly having intercourse with a student over the span of multiple months.

Granite Falls teacher-student relationship

What we know:

Javon Duncan Hering, 36, of Sacred Heart, Minn., faces several counts of criminal sexual conduct in both Medicine and Renville counties.

Dig deeper:

According to charges, investigators with the Granite Falls Police Department spoke with a victim on Sept. 24, who reported that, over approximately the past four months, she and Hering had sexual intercourse more than 20 times, when she was both 15 and 16 years old, after adding him on Snapchat in June 2026.

The victim told authorities that she met Hering while a student at her school, Yellow Medicine East High School, where he was a paraprofessional and golf coach, detailing that they had, "been planning to move to Colorado together, and that he told her he was going to leave his wife." Charges note that his employment with the school ended in the spring of 2026.

According to the complaint, the victim said that she was coming forward now about the incidents after opening up to her father, and because "the word is out." Charges state that investigators learned they spent the weekend of Aug. 29, 2026, together, attending a Twins game, a Suicide Boys concert and the Minnesota State Fair – events that authorities have since found photos and videos to corroborate.

The victim also reportedly stated that she was worried about the safety of other young women he may have tried to have sexual relations with through his positions.

During the execution of a search warrant on Hering’s personal laptop computer, conducted on Sept. 21, 2026, investigators discovered an apparent suicide note, according to charges.