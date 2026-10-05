Minnesota man sentenced to 2 life terms in prison for Hanska double murder

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The Brief Randy Zimmerman was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murders of Tabitha Trescott and Justin Reinarts. Zimmerman pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the November 2025 double homicide. Zimmerman was arrested for the murders after a 12-hour manhunt last November that ended in Iowa.



A Minnesota man has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in prison for the slaying of a young mother and her new partner last November in Hanska, Minnesota.

Life sentence

What we know:

Randy Zimmerman was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the murders of 32-year-old Tabitha Trescott and 50-year-old Justin Reinarts.

Zimmerman pleaded guilty in the double homicide back in August. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed premeditated murder counts, leaving the possibility for Zimmerman to be released from prison in the distant future.

Hanska double murder

The backstory:

Zimmerman was arrested following a manhunt in November 2025. Authorities said he broke into the home of Prescott, his ex-girlfriend, and shot both her and her new partner in the head with a shotgun.

Disturbingly, Trescott's son was at home during the attack and encountered Zimmerman after he entered the home. According to the complaint, Zimmerman pointed the gun at the boy and ordered him back into his room.

The boy told investigators he had woken up to Zimmerman screaming and yelling expletives at Trescott, reportedly saying "I gave you a chance," before hearing a loud boom. The child waited in his room and called 911.

The complaint stated that Zimmerman later texted his brother admitting to the crimes.

Timeline:

Zimmerman fled the state following the shooting and a nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was ultimately arrested about 12 hours after the first 911 calls for the shooting came in during a traffic stop in Iowa.