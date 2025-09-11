Ramsey County armed robbery arrests lead to 3 federal indictments

article

The Brief Federal charges are filed against a group of three men who are accused of a spree of gas station robberies using a stolen vehicle. The incidents temporarily caused preparations for the Minnesota State Fair to shut down. One gas station clerk was injured with a laceration and a burst blood vessel in her eye.



Three men are facing federal charges for a string of armed robberies that injured a clerk and disrupted preparations for the Minnesota State Fair.

READ MORE: Disturbing photos show Ramsey County robber pointing gun at clerk's head

Armed robbery spree

Big picture view:

Dylan Charles Jungwirth, 21, Kenneth Toy Spight, 21, and Kemonie Hurd, 18, were all indicted by a federal grand jury.

They are accused of robbing multiple gas stations on Aug. 17, 2025, using a stolen vehicle and a realistic airsoft gun to threaten employees.

The first robbery happened at a Speedway in Roseville, followed by two BP stations in Little Canada and Roseville.

Investigators say during the third robbery, a suspect demanded the cashier’s wallet. When the cashier refused and tried to grab the suspect's gun, the suspect struck the cashier with the weapon, leaving them with a laceration and burst blood vessel in their eye.

After the third robbery, law enforcement pursued the suspects into St. Paul, where they crashed the stolen vehicle. One suspect was arrested immediately, while the other two fled on foot but were later caught.

Minnesota State Fair impact:

The robberies happened during preparations for the Minnesota State Fair, with the pursuit and subsequent search taking place near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

At 10:20 a.m. that morning, law enforcement sent out an emergency alert, telling people that the fairgrounds were closed due to police activity in the area and to avoid the area south of the fairgrounds. The "all clear" alert was issued after the suspects were apprehended.

Law enforcement response

What they're saying:

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson shared the following statement:

"The State Fair is one of Minnesota’s most cherished traditions[...] These defendants brought violence to that celebration with their armed robbery spree. Anyone who does that will see federal charges."

What's next:

All three defendants have made their initial court appearances and are currently detained.

If convicted, they could face a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.