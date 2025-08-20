Expand / Collapse search

Disturbing photos show Ramsey County robber pointing gun at clerk's head

By
Published  August 20, 2025 10:39am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Ramsey County deputies shared surveillance photos of a violent robbery on Sunday morning.
    • The photos show a robber pointing a gun at the head of a clerk.
    • Three men are facing robbery charges, including Dylan Jungwirth, who deputies say is still on the run.

(FOX 9) - The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help as they search for a suspect in a violent string of robberies Sunday morning that sparked a safety alert to residents.

Robbery suspect on the run

What's new?:

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office shared disturbing photos from the robbery showing one of the culprits jumping the counter, pointing and then pressing a gun to the head of a gas station clerk.

At the time, deputies said two suspects in the robbery were in custody, but a third remained on the run. However, in the early afternoon, deputies shared an update saying the third suspect, Dylan Jungwirth, had been apprehended. FOX 9 is told he was found at a family member's home in Centerville around 11 a.m.

All three men are now facing charges connected to the spree.

Image 1 of 3

Surveillance photos from weekend robbery  (Ramsey County Sheriff's Office)

Charges filed

The backstory:

Ramsey County prosecutors filed charges against Jungwirth, 18-year-old Kemonie Hurd, and 21-year-old Kenneth Spight for first-degree aggravated robbery.

Photos of Dylan Jungwirth

Robbery spree prompts alert

The backstory:

Deputies say the trio was involved in three robberies Sunday morning in Ramsey County at gas stations, including:

  • A Speedway off Rice Street near Minnesota Avenue in Roseville at 6:54 a.m.
  • A BP gas station along Rice Street near Arlington Avenue West in Little Canada at 8:34 a.m.
  • A BP gas station at the corner of Cleveland Avenue and County Road D West in Roseville at 9:05 a.m.

According to a criminal complaint, Jungwirth ambushed the first clerk while they were smoking a cigarette. As the clerk went back inside the store, the complaint states Jungwirth pushed the clerk against the wall and pulled a gun, telling the clerk: "Give me all the hundreds… I'm sorry, but I gotta eat."

The photos shared by the sheriff's office appear to be from Little Canada BP gas station.

Alert sent:

After the third robbery, the suspects were spotted by law enforcement, sparking a chase that ran south into St. Paul. The chase ended in a crash on Pierce Butler Route near Snelling Avenue. Deputies say one suspect was arrested at the scene, but two others darted into the woods, sparking a search.

Because the incident unfolded near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, fair police asked the county to issue an alert, which was sent out to residents' phones.

The Source: This story uses previous FOX 9 reporting and information from the Ramsey County Sheriff's office and a criminal complaint.

Crime and Public SafetyRamsey County