Disturbing photos show Ramsey County robber pointing gun at clerk's head

The Brief Ramsey County deputies shared surveillance photos of a violent robbery on Sunday morning. The photos show a robber pointing a gun at the head of a clerk. Three men are facing robbery charges, including Dylan Jungwirth, who deputies say is still on the run.



The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help as they search for a suspect in a violent string of robberies Sunday morning that sparked a safety alert to residents.

Robbery suspect on the run

What's new?:

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office shared disturbing photos from the robbery showing one of the culprits jumping the counter, pointing and then pressing a gun to the head of a gas station clerk.

At the time, deputies said two suspects in the robbery were in custody, but a third remained on the run. However, in the early afternoon, deputies shared an update saying the third suspect, Dylan Jungwirth, had been apprehended. FOX 9 is told he was found at a family member's home in Centerville around 11 a.m.

All three men are now facing charges connected to the spree.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Surveillance photos from weekend robbery (Ramsey County Sheriff's Office)

Charges filed

The backstory:

Ramsey County prosecutors filed charges against Jungwirth, 18-year-old Kemonie Hurd, and 21-year-old Kenneth Spight for first-degree aggravated robbery.

Photos of Dylan Jungwirth

Robbery spree prompts alert

The backstory:

Deputies say the trio was involved in three robberies Sunday morning in Ramsey County at gas stations, including:

A Speedway off Rice Street near Minnesota Avenue in Roseville at 6:54 a.m.

A BP gas station along Rice Street near Arlington Avenue West in Little Canada at 8:34 a.m.

A BP gas station at the corner of Cleveland Avenue and County Road D West in Roseville at 9:05 a.m.

According to a criminal complaint, Jungwirth ambushed the first clerk while they were smoking a cigarette. As the clerk went back inside the store, the complaint states Jungwirth pushed the clerk against the wall and pulled a gun, telling the clerk: "Give me all the hundreds… I'm sorry, but I gotta eat."

The photos shared by the sheriff's office appear to be from Little Canada BP gas station.

Alert sent:

After the third robbery, the suspects were spotted by law enforcement, sparking a chase that ran south into St. Paul. The chase ended in a crash on Pierce Butler Route near Snelling Avenue. Deputies say one suspect was arrested at the scene, but two others darted into the woods, sparking a search.

Because the incident unfolded near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, fair police asked the county to issue an alert, which was sent out to residents' phones.