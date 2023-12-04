Prosecutors decline charges in death of Khalil Azad

After concerns were raised by family and activists, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty says no charges will be filed against Robbinsdale police in the 2022 death of Khalil Azad.

Moriarty says an investigation into the death found no evidence of officers harming Azad. The case was thrown into the spotlight this past year by activists and Azad's family, who questioned the police account of the death.

Officers said Azad drowned on the night of July 3, 2022 in Crystal Lake after fleeing police, crashing his car, and running from the scene. After the crash, police searched the area, using a K9 unit and drone technology, but came up empty-handed. Azad's body was found two days later after washing ashore.

However, Azad's family said autopsy photos of his body showed injuries they believed were inflicted by officers. However, as FOX 9 reported in March, experts say it can be difficult to interpret wounds from bodies that have been submerged in water for extended periods of time.

Still, Azad's family and their supporters called for an independent investigation into the death. In response, the Robbinsdale Police Department released videos from the night of his death and subsequently asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to look into the case.

In a news release on Monday, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said the BCA "uncovered no evidence that any member of law enforcement had any physical contact with Khalil after the initial traffic stop." Moriarty also points out the autopsy also ruled the death an accident.

As a result, Moriarty and her office declined charges in the death, a decision she shared with Azad's family during a meeting on Monday.

"My thoughts are with Khalil Azad’s family and loved ones in this difficult time," a statement from Moriarty reads. "Losing someone so young is devastating. Although this is not the result they hoped for, our victim support team remains available to help them through this extremely difficult time."