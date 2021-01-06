Expand / Collapse search

Pro-Trump protesters gather outside Minnesota Capitol, Governor's mansion

St. Paul
Protesters gather at the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - While chaos gripped the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., a pro-Trump Minnesota protest moved from the State Capitol to the Governor’s mansion in St. Paul.

At the State Capitol, a protester said, "Let’s go raise some hell! Let’s make him uncomfortable."

A small group of President Donald Trump's supporters gathered outside the Minnesota governor's mansion following an earlier protest at the Minnesota State Capitol over Joe Biden's election win.

While the crowd thinned throughout the afternoon, the protesters moved to the Governor’s mansion where the building was guarded by police.

The State Patrol says no Trump supporters breached the State Capitol during the demonstration. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday afternoon.

Pro-Trump protesters gather at the Minnesota State Capitol Wednesday afternoon.