Prizes and more at Mall of America for Black Friday shopping weekend, closed on Thanksgiving

The Mall of America is kicking off the holiday shopping season on Black Friday with prizes, gift card giveaways and more.

Over the big shopping weekend, MOA will be giving out more than $200,000 in gift cards and prizes, according to a press release. On Black Friday, the mall will open its doors at 5 a.m. with its annual celebration at the North Entrance. The first 200 guests in line will receive gift cards that could valued between $10 to $500. For those lining up in the cold for the doors to open, Caribou Coffee will be handing out free hot cocoa and coffee. There will also be free musical entertainment at the mall throughout the day.

Shoppers will have other opportunities to win prizes throughout the weekend. From Black Friday through December 1, 10,000 Mall of America guests will receive a Mystery Scratch Off ticket, which has prizes such as electronics, concert tickets and more. A certain amount of scratch off tickets will be distributed each day.

The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day for the fourth year in a row. Mall and Nickelodeon Universe workers will also receive holiday pay for working on Black Friday.

While the stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, the mall will be hosting the Walk to End Hunger from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. that morning.