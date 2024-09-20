Minneapolis has among highest average child care costs compared to rent

article

The Brief A study shows Minneapolis is among the top 10 most cities in the United States where the average monthly cost of infant care is more that the average monthly cost of rent for a two-bedroom apartment unit. The findings show the average cost of infant care is 8.9% higher than the average cost of rent in Minneapolis. The ranking included 100 of the largest metros in the country.



Cost of infant care in Minneapolis

The average monthly cost of childcare in Minneapolis is $1,767, while the average monthly cost to rent a two-bedroom apartment unit is $1,622.

That puts the percentage difference at 8.9%, or $145, ranking the city as having the 10th-highest cost for infant care compared to rent in the country.

The study was conducted by Lending Tree, which utilized data from 2023 Child Care Aware of America and 2022 BLS and fiscal year 2024 FMRs.

The city with the highest infant care cost compared to rent is Springfield, Massachusetts, where the average monthly infant care is $1,819 and the average monthly cost to rent a two-bedroom apartment unit is $1,375 with a 32.3% difference of $444.

This is compared to the overall average cost for full-time center-based infant care across the 100 cities surveyed, which comes to $1,218, a cost 22.2% lower than the average rent of a two-bedroom unit, which is $1,566.

The study points out variables between the different cities, stating that some could be facing skyrocketing rent costs compared to average prices for childcare.

Where is childcare cheaper than rent?

The study showed nine cities in the country where the average cost of childcare for two children is cheaper than the cost of rent.

Those cities are:

Miami: $1,982 childcare average compared to a $2,324 rent average San Francisco: $2,964 childcare average compared to a $3,359 rent average Austin, Texas: $1,770 childcare average compared to a $1,924 rent average San Jose, California: $2,899 childcare average compared to a $3,132 rent average Charleston, South Carolina: $1,523 childcare average compared to a $1,599 rent average Tampa, Florida: $1,772 childcare average compared to a $1,851 rent average Orlando, Florida: $1,785 childcare average compared to a $1,857 rent average Atlanta: $1,782 childcare average compared to a $1,844 rent average North Port, Florida: $1,802 childcare average compared to a $1,8115 rent average

