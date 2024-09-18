Minnesota’s first mushroom dispensary opens in St. Paul

The Brief The first mushroom dispensary in Minnesota opened Wednesday in St. Paul. Psilocybin is not legal, so they can't sell it, but there are some possibly psychedelic mushrooms and others with a range of claimed benefits. Research on the benefits is limited. Mycologists tell us they believe many are real, but call the mushroom market the "Wild West." The FDA has recalled some products made from the psychedelic amanita mushroom.



The main psychedelic mushrooms are still not legal, but that doesn’t mean there’s no magic to their mushrooms.

Walk in off of Grand Avenue in St. Paul and the colors swirl on the first trip through Wonderland Mushroom.

"Life just feels like a bit more beautiful, right?" said an employee describing her experience with one of the products.

The spin-off from Nothing But Hemp sells a variety of mushroom products and mushrooms mixed with THC, many of which they make at the Nothing But Hemp facility in northeast Minneapolis.

Who shops for mushrooms?

Owners are aiming to attract people between the ages of 35 and 60 who are looking for health benefits.

They say cordyceps can boost energy, lion’s mane may reduce inflammation, turkey tail could boost the immune system, and reishi has been used to treat cancer.

"Reishi's really kind of cool," said Wonderland Mushroom owner Stephen Brown. "It's a naturally grown mushroom. It was used in Chinese medicine."

Customers buzzing for psychedelics

But the earliest customers were younger and buzzing for a different effect.

"Probably the most psychedelic experience available, but also a lot of knowledge, which we got," said customer Kris Farley.

Amanita may have some psychoactive effects, but owners are adamant that you won’t find psilocybin in the store as long as it’s illegal.

Dangerous products? Wild West Market

Research on the benefits of other types is inconclusive so far and the supplements come with possible health concerns, especially for people already using pharmaceuticals.

The FDA has pulled some amanita-based products for sickening dozens of people and mushroom experts say the market is kind of like the Wild West right now.

"Mushroom products fall under the dietary supplement laws, which are much more relaxed in their regulations," said Ron Spinosa of the Minnesota Mycological Society.

Spinosa says he believes the mushroom types do have health benefits, but it's hard to know what's actually in the processed products.

Brown says his products get tested and the results are easily available.

Mushroom products are popular

Is psilocybin next?

The state’s psychedelic drug task force is still meeting and it’ll report back to the legislature in January, which could then consider some degree of legalization.

And if psilocybin gets clearance, it'll make hearts smile at Wonderland.