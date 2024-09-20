Shakopee plane crash injures 2 people

article

The Brief A small plane crashed at Scenic Heights Park in Shakopee early Friday afternoon. Two people who were in the plane when it crashed have been taken to the hospital and no other injuries have been reported. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as federal authorities respond.



A small plane crash in Shakopee sent two people to the hospital early Friday afternoon.

What we know

Shakopee police say they responded to a small plane crash that happened at Scenic Heights Park around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Two people in the plane were taken to the hospital, but details on the extent of their injuries have not yet been released.

No other injuries were reported.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as federal authorities respond.

Video shows moments before the crash

Footage captured by the dash camera of a Pro Courier Inc. delivery truck shows the moments right before the plane crashed.

The plane descends toward the ground and appears to start to nosedive, before the video view is blocked by machinery.

The footage above does not show the moment of impact.

The company says the truck was unloading at a local business in Shakopee when the plane started descending.

Photos from the scene can be viewed below:

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A small plane crashed in Shakopee on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (FOX 9) From: FOX 9

Plane details from Federal Aviation Administration

Based on information from the Federal Aviation Administration registry, the plane is owned by Thunderbird Aircraft Co. based in Bloomington.

The aircraft is a Piper PA-44-180 fixed wing multi-engine plane.

The plane was manufactured in 1978.

What we don't know

It's unclear why the plane crashed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.