This Minnesota city has the best tasting water in the state

The Brief The City of Bloomington won the Minnesota "Best in Glass" competition after a blind taste test of the city's water. Bloomington's tap water will now compete in an international water taste test in Denver in June 2025. The Minnesota competition had 17 entries from water systems across the state.



Bloomington beat out other Minnesota cities for the best tasting water in the state in a recent competition.

Along with 17 others, Bloomington competed in a water tasting competition during the American Water Works Association Minnesota Chapter (MN AWWA) conference in Duluth this week.

How does the competition work?

Cities brought in tap water samples that meet national specifications, and then competed in a blind taste test with a panel of judges.

The judges, who consist of water industry professionals, then deem who is "Best in Glass."

Who were the top contenders?

Bloomington was in the top three with Owatonna, St. Peter and the winner of the 2024 Minnesota State Fair Tap Water Taste Test, Moorhead Public Service, were the finalists in the competition.

Ultimately, Bloomington beat the others out and won the "Best in Glass" title.

What happens next?

Bloomington will now compete in the International American Water Works Association "Best in Glass" water tasting competition in Denver in June 2025.

The last time Bloomington won this title was in 2016.