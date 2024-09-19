Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
5
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 5:44 PM CDT until THU 6:30 PM CDT, Saint Louis County, Lake County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 5:43 PM CDT until THU 6:30 PM CDT, Carlton County, Saint Louis County, Pine County
Tornado Watch
from THU 5:10 PM CDT until THU 11:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Pine County, Lake County, Carlton County, Saint Louis County, Burnett County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Ramsey County, Washington County, Steele County, Goodhue County, Freeborn County, Dakota County, Faribault County, Waseca County, Chisago County, Rice County, Olmsted County, Winona County, Wabasha County, Dodge County, Mower County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Pepin County, Polk County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Saint Croix County, Barron County, Pierce County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County

Elderly woman dies in Maple Grove fire

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  September 19, 2024 5:09pm CDT
Maple Grove
FOX 9

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A house fire in Maple Grove on Wednesday night claimed the life of an elderly woman, according to officials.

What happened?

Maple Grove Fire Department crews were called around 9:30 p.m. to a home on the 10600 block of Lancaster Lane North – which is off 109th Avenue North just west of Highway 169 – after reports from neighbors.

Firefighters reported smoke and flames in the home as they pulled up. Crews attempted to enter the home but were unable to due to the intense heat and smoke. Once the fire was under control, fire crews found the victim inside.

How did it start?

The cause of the fire is not yet known and remains under investigation. However, early findings point to the blaze starting in the kitchen.

The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death of the woman who was found dead.

What else?

Firefighters urged residents to ensure they have a safety plan in place for emergencies.

"While this home had working smoke alarms, most fatal fires occur in homes where smoke alarms are missing or not installed," firefighters wrote. "Working smoke alarms save lives and should be installed on every level of the home and inside each sleeping area. Everyone also needs a fire escape plan that meets the needs of everyone living in the home. Practice your fire escape plan at least twice a year."