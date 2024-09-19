Elderly woman dies in Maple Grove fire

The Brief A house fire in Maple Grove on Wednesday night claimed the life of an elderly woman. Fire crews responded to reports of heavy smoke and flames at the home around 9:30 p.m. Firefighters attempted to enter but were hindered by intense heat and smoke. The cause of the fire is under investigation, with early indications suggesting it started in the kitchen.



A house fire in Maple Grove on Wednesday night claimed the life of an elderly woman, according to officials.

What happened?

Maple Grove Fire Department crews were called around 9:30 p.m. to a home on the 10600 block of Lancaster Lane North – which is off 109th Avenue North just west of Highway 169 – after reports from neighbors.

Firefighters reported smoke and flames in the home as they pulled up. Crews attempted to enter the home but were unable to due to the intense heat and smoke. Once the fire was under control, fire crews found the victim inside.

How did it start?

The cause of the fire is not yet known and remains under investigation. However, early findings point to the blaze starting in the kitchen.

The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death of the woman who was found dead.

What else?

Firefighters urged residents to ensure they have a safety plan in place for emergencies.

"While this home had working smoke alarms, most fatal fires occur in homes where smoke alarms are missing or not installed," firefighters wrote. "Working smoke alarms save lives and should be installed on every level of the home and inside each sleeping area. Everyone also needs a fire escape plan that meets the needs of everyone living in the home. Practice your fire escape plan at least twice a year."