Runaway camper strikes oncoming car in western Wisconsin

article

The Brief A camper disconnected from a vehicle and stuck an oncoming car in western Wisconsin. The 63-year-old driver whose car was hit was transported to the hospital for undetermined injuries.



A camper that detached from a vehicle on Highway 63 in western Wisconsin struck an oncoming car and injured the driver, according to authorities.

What we know

The crash happened on Thursday just before 7:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 63 in Ellsworth Township, Wisconsin, located about 15 miles north of Red Wing, Minnesota.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said a 39-year-old driver was heading south on Highway 63 while towing a camper when it separated from the vehicle.

The runaway camper then proceeded to strike a 63-year-old driver who was heading north.

First responders arrived at the scene and evaluated the two drivers before the 63-year-old man was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

What we don’t know

It’s unclear how the camper disconnected from the vehicle or how far it traveled before striking the car.

The sheriff’s office did not provide further details about the driver’s injuries or his current condition.