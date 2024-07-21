Presidential nomination drama puts Minnesota in focus

Minnesota always seems to be a focus when the nomination isn’t cut and dried.

The contested 1968 convention ended with Minnesotan Hubert Humphrey as the nominee. This time around, there’s speculation that a new vice presidential nominee could come from Minnesota.

"This is absolutely historic," said University of Minnesota political scientist Dr. Kathryn Pearson.

President Joe Biden’s decision to bow out of the campaign with 107 days to go is unprecedented, but elected Democratic leaders have voiced nothing but appreciation.

"He's made a decision that he believes is in the best interest of our country and also of our party," said Sen. Tina Smith.

Smith, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Ilhan Omar, and Rep. Angie Craig all sent out supportive statements. Rep. Dean Phillips was among the first Democrats calling on Biden to step aside.

Sunday, he called the president a hero. But he stopped short of endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, who the president endorsed as his replacement.

Rep. Betty McCollum joined the senators in supporting the Harris candidacy.

"I watched her at a rally, and then I watched her in a gymnasium, no cameras around, talking to young high school women and encouraging them," said McCollum "And I'll tell you, in every single setting [she was] smart, articulate."

McCollum also endorsed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as a vice presidential candidate for Harris.

On social media, he called Biden a giant in American history and made no mention of Harris.

Dr. Pearson says Harris could consider Midwesterners like Gov. Walz and Klobuchar to round out her ticket.

"I don't think that's the likeliest scenario, but there's some potential," she said.

Smith told FOX 9 Harris is the right leader for the job and the contrast between her and former President Donald Trump will help Democrats with voters.

"Donald Trump has never shied away from making sexist and misogynistic attacks on women candidates and women leaders," Smith said. "We have seen this over and over again, but I actually don't think that plays very well in Minnesota."

Dr. Pearson says it seems less likely that there will be a contested convention like in 1968, but things could change quickly between now and then.