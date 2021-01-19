St. Paul police investigating after pregnant woman shot in abdomen

A pregnant woman was shot and injured Sunday night in St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to police, at 8:19 p.m., officers were called to a home on the 1300 block of Park Street where a 23-year-old pregnant woman had been shot in the lower abdomen. The woman was transported to the hospital. Both she and the unborn baby are expected to survive. The woman's boyfriend was arrested at the scene.

According to police, the boyfriend said he dropped his handgun when it discharged. The woman also said she was standing in the kitchen cooking dinner while her boyfriend was at the table with his gun. At some point, she went to pick up one of her kids, heard a loud bang and then realized she’d been shot. Her boyfriend called 911.

Police said there were two other small children in the home at the time.

The case is still under investigation.