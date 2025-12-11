Powerball jackpot surges to $1 billion ahead of Saturday's drawing
MINNEAPOLIS - Could it be your lucky day? The Powerball jackpot has climbed to a staggering $1 billion after no lottery players matched all six winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing.
Players had a chance to win Wednesday night's huge cash prize, which was $930 million.
When is the next Powerball drawing?
The next Powerball drawing takes place at 9:59 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 13.
What were the winning numbers from Wednesday night's drawing?
By the numbers:
The winning numbers from Wednesday night's drawing were 10, 16, 29, 33, 69 and red Powerball 22. The Powerplay was 3X.
How to play Powerball
What you can do:
Powerball tickets cost $2, and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. Powerball drawings are also livestreamed on the Powerball website.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Powerball website. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.