Expand / Collapse search

Powerball jackpot surges to $1 billion ahead of Saturday's drawing

By Daniel Miller and FOX 9 Staff
Published  December 11, 2025 9:47am CST
Lottery
FOX Local
article

The Brief

    • The Powerball jackpot has soared to $1 billion after no player matched all six winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing.
    • Wednesday night's winning numbers were 10, 16, 29, 33, 69 and red Powerball 22.
    • The next Powerball drawing occurs Saturday, Dec. 13.

MINNEAPOLIS - Could it be your lucky day? The Powerball jackpot has climbed to a staggering $1 billion after no lottery players matched all six winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing.

Players had a chance to win Wednesday night's huge cash prize, which was $930 million. 

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing takes place at 9:59 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 13. 

What were the winning numbers from Wednesday night's drawing?

By the numbers:

The winning numbers from Wednesday night's drawing were 10, 16, 29, 33, 69 and red Powerball 22. The Powerplay was 3X. 

RELATED: Powerball jackpot soars to $930 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing

How to play Powerball

What you can do:

Powerball tickets cost $2, and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. Powerball drawings are also livestreamed on the Powerball website

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Powerball website. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.

LotteryMoney