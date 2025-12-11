article

The Brief The Powerball jackpot has soared to $1 billion after no player matched all six winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. Wednesday night's winning numbers were 10, 16, 29, 33, 69 and red Powerball 22. The next Powerball drawing occurs Saturday, Dec. 13.



Could it be your lucky day? The Powerball jackpot has climbed to a staggering $1 billion after no lottery players matched all six winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing.

Players had a chance to win Wednesday night's huge cash prize, which was $930 million.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing takes place at 9:59 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 13.

What were the winning numbers from Wednesday night's drawing?

By the numbers:

The winning numbers from Wednesday night's drawing were 10, 16, 29, 33, 69 and red Powerball 22. The Powerplay was 3X.

How to play Powerball

What you can do:

Powerball tickets cost $2, and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. Powerball drawings are also livestreamed on the Powerball website.