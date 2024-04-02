Powerball jackpot hits $1.09 billion after no winner on Monday

The Powerball jackpot jumped to an estimated $1.09 billion on Tuesday after no one matched all six numbers during Monday night’s drawing .

The new grand prize ranks as the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history, lottery officials said.

The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $527.3 million.

Here’s what to know:

Powerball drawing on April 1, 2024

The six numbers drawn during Monday night’s Powerball were white balls 19, 24, 40, 42, 56 and red Powerball 23.

The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

There were no big winners, but six tickets matched all five white balls and won $1 million prizes, officials said. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in Florida, Minnesota, North Carolina, Virginia and two in Maryland.

Powerball continues to rise for next drawing

FILE - Powerball play tickets on display at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, CA, on Oct. 10, 2023. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Powerball jackpot was last won on New Year’s Day 2024 by a lucky player in Michigan whose ticket was worth an estimated $842.4 million. Since then, there have been 39 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.

The next drawing is at 10:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. It will be the 40th drawing in the jackpot run.

"For lotteries, this is our second consecutive week of being able to offer players an advertised jackpot over $1 billion," Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director, said in a statement.

"If you’re thinking of buying a ticket for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, please keep in mind, it only takes one ticket to win, and a portion of your ticket sale will stay in your state to support good causes," Svitko added.

How to play the Powerball and odds of winning

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Players pick five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls, then select one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. Players can also let the lottery terminal randomly pick their numbers.

The jackpot is won by matching all five white balls in any order and the red Powerball.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, officials say – but the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.