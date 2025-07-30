6K Xcel Energy customers still without power after recent storms

The Brief Storms on Sunday and Monday knocked out power for tens of thousands of customers in Minnesota. As of early Wednesday morning, roughly 6,000 Minnesota customers were still without power. Xcel Energy said that 97% of outages in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin had been restored as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday.



Crews are continuing efforts to restore power for thousands of Minnesota customers following back-to-back storms.

Power outages

The backstory:

A strong line of storms and damaging winds moved across the state on Monday, knocking out power for more than 140,000 Xcel Energy customers in the Twin Cities metro.

While crews have been working around the clock, an estimated 6,000 customers in Minnesota are still without power as of Wednesday morning.

What's new:

In a 9 a.m. update, Xcel Energy said that 97% of outages across Minnesota, Wisconsin and South Dakota have been restored.

"We appreciate your patience as we work to restore power to all customers today," the energy company said.

Crews from Texas, Colorado, and other utility companies from across the Midwest have been helping to restore power after the storms.